Railway to operate 94 trips of Holi special trains to reduce passenger rush

Kolkata: Eastern Railway will run 94 trips of Holi Special trains this year to manage the expected surge in passenger traffic during the festival period.

The special services will operate in multiple directions to facilitate travel to native places and key destinations, including pilgrimage centres such as Puri.

Of the 94 trips, 20 will run between Kolkata and Gorakhpur via Patna, 10 between Kolkata and Raxaul via Barauni, and eight between Kolkata and Madhubani via Barauni. Eight trips each are planned between Howrah and Anand Vihar via Jhajha–Kiul–Gaya and between Howrah and Khatipura via the same route.

Two trips will run between Kolkata and New Jalpaiguri, while eight will operate between Sealdah and Puri.

In addition, six trips are planned between Asansol and Gorakhpur via Patna. Eight trips each will run between Malda Town and Anand Vihar via Jhajha–Kiul–Gaya, between Malda Town and Udhana via Kiul–Gaya, and between Malda and Mumbai via Kiul–Patna.

Eastern Railway said it would monitor passenger demand and run additional Holi Special trains on specific routes if required.