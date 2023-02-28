Railway lauds efforts of staff for foiling suicide bid

alipurduar: The Northeast Frontier Railways has lauded the efforts of a loco team for its prompt action towards saving the life of a man. The loco-pilot of down Teesta Torsa Express rescued a man who had attempted suicide, laying on the railway tracks in Dhupguri, Jalpaiguri on Sunday afternoon.



“We appreciate the presence of mind and prompt action of the Loco Inspector and the two loco pilots. The incident shows how alert and efficient our loco pilots are. We hold regular sessions with the loco pilots on issues such as application of emergency brakes. The trio saved the life of a man through real life application. We congratulate them,” stated Dilip Kumar Singh, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM,) Alipurduar.

Railway officials said that the pilot on seeing the man lying on the railway tracks immediately applied emergency brakes and stopped the train and rescued him. He was then handed over to the Railway Protection Force (GRP.)

The police have identified the person as Rohit Sarkar, a resident of Chikon Mati of Jalpaiguri District. Sarkar used to work as a helper in a private bus. Sources said that he was trying to commit suicide out of frustration on losing his job.

Rohit Sarkar was lying on the railway track near the 43/24 pillar between New Maynaguri station and Domohani station, when the down Teesta-Torsa Express was going towards Sealdah from New Alipurduar station.

Chandan Sarkar, the on duty Loco Inspector, noticed a man lying on the railway track and brought the matter to the attention of Loco Pilot MK Rajak and assistant Loco Pilot A Muraiya. The loco pilots then stopped the train 150 meters away from the man by applying emergency brakes and rescued him.

Loco-inspector Chandan Sarkar said: “We saw the man lying on the railway tracks. Teamwork saved the man. I had never faced such a situation before.” Video clips of the incident have gone viral on social media.