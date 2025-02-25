‘Railway expansion in North & South Dinajpur to begin soon’

BALURGHAT: Land acquisition for the Railway expansion between Buniadpur in South Dinajpur and Kaliaganj in North Dinajpur is set to begin soon.

Balurghat MP Sukanta Majumdar confirmed that the Railway Ministry has allocated funds for the project, ensuring its implementation in the near future. The MP had earlier sought updates from the Railway Minister regarding the status of two crucial railway projects in North and South Dinajpur. In response, Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw provided a detailed update via letter. Majumdar later shared this information on social media, posting on X that the Railway Minister had acknowledged the long-standing demand of Dinajpur residents.

The minister’s letter mentioned that the 13.8 km Balurghat-Kamarpur railway section is nearing completion, while land acquisition for the 15.2 km Kamarpur-Hili section has already begun.

Additionally, land acquisition for the Kaliaganj-Buniadpur Railway project will commence soon, with the Indian Railways expediting necessary procedures to complete these projects at the earliest.