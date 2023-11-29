Railway Board chairman inspects Howrah Maidan to Esplanade stretch

Railway Board chairman and CEO Jaya Varma Sinha recently inspected the stretch from Howrah Maidan to Esplanade stretch of the East-West Metro. She instructed the officials to ensure that all passenger safety measures are intact before the commissioning of the stretch.

She started her inspection from Howrah Maidan Station and travelled till Esplanade Station. The CEO had a detailed discussion with the General Manager of Metro Railway and other officials of Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation Limited (KMRCL).

She also inspected the Tunnel Ventilation System and different passenger amenities that are going to be provided at this station. She instructed officials to make necessary arrangements to ensure smooth interchange of passengers among three Railways.

A part of East-West Metro Corridor, Sealdah to Salt Lake Sector V is already operational. The implementing agency is planning on commissioning the Howrah Maidan to Esplanade Metro stretch by the end of December this year.

Work is going on in the Esplanade to Sealdah stretch of the Corridor and the agency plans on completing it by June 2024. If that is achieved, Howrah Maidan will get connected to Salt Lake Sector-V.