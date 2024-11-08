Railings & safety nets put up along Atreyee Check Dam to prevent accidents

BALURGHAT: The district administration has initiated fencing work around the Atreyee Check Dam in Balurghat to prevent accidents. This step aims to curb the growing trend of reckless behaviour, including swimming, socialising and taking selfies, which have led to tragic incidents.

The check dam, built in late 2021 and completed by early 2023, was constructed to address the water scarcity caused by a rubber dam in Mohanpur, Bangladesh. This dam often left the Atreyee riverbed dry during the dry season, affecting agriculture and the livelihood of fishermen in Balurghat and Kumarganj. In response, the state government allocated Rs 32 crore to construct a 195-meter-long, 2-meter-high check dam in the Chakbhabani area of Balurghat. This structure now retains water across a 10-kilometre stretch, benefiting farmers and fishermen. The dam also features four gates to regulate water flow.

However, the dam has become a hotspot for risky leisure activities, particularly among students and young people. Despite the presence of warning signs and civic patrols, unauthorised activities continued. Tragically, two individuals lost their lives in separate incidents in June 2023 and March 2024, prompting the administration to take stricter measures.

In a bid to enhance safety, the Irrigation department has begun installing railings along both sides of the dam. According to Assistant Engineer Ankur Mishra of the Balurghat Division: “The dam’s eastern and western ends will have railings spanning approximately 200 metres. The project, costing Rs 15 lakh, is a necessary safety measure.”

District Magistrate Bijin Krishna stated: “For safety reasons, we are fencing both sides of the Atreyee dam. Work on the eastern side has started and the western side will follow shortly.” The administration expects the project to be completed within a month, marking a significant step toward preventing future mishaps while maintaining the dam’s utility.