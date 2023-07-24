‘Rail Coach Restaurant’ to open at Rajabhatkhawa Stn in Buxa Tiger Reserve

Alipurduar: Rajabhatkhawa Station, situated in the heart of the Buxa Tiger Reserve, is all set to get a ‘Rail Coach Restaurant’ by September this year. An old train coach will be refurbished and converted into a restaurant that will serve multi-cuisine delicacies to visitors at the Rajabhatkhawa railway station in Buxa Tiger Reserve.



“The ‘Rail Coach Restaurant’ will have a capacity of approximately 30 guests and will offer a variety of cuisines, right in the heart of the Buxa Tiger Reserve,” said Dilip Kumar Singh, the divisional railway manager of Alipurduar division.

“This initiative aims to promote tourism in the region through the railway network. Rajabhatkhawa in Buxa Tiger Reserve is one of the most popular destinations for tourists, and our BG-2 line runs through this forest. We already have a tourist special train with Vista Dome coaches running on this line, which is popular among tourists. It has already helped boost tourism in Alipurduar district. In addition to this initiative, we are now introducing the Railway Coach restaurant at Rajabhatkhawa station. The restaurant will be operated by a professional third-party concern. We have set up the coach in front of the Rajabhatkhawa station, and it will open before the tourist season in September this year. The restaurant will not only help increase tourism but also provide passengers with a unique experience of dining in a train coach,” he said.

Singh emphasised that the restaurant is not just for railway passengers alone but for the public also. Lal Singh Bhujel, homestay owner at Rajabhatkhawa, expressed his appreciation for the Railways’ initiative. He said: “Many tourists from India and abroad visit Rajabhatkhawa during the tourist season. This novel initiative will attract more tourists, and we are hopeful that it will also provide employment opportunities for our local people.”

The Railways also plans to set up a similar Railway Coach Restaurant at Hashimara station in near future.