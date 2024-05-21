‘Rail Coach Restaurant at New Cooch Behar Stn to open soon’

Cooch Behar: A Rail Coach Restaurant at New Cooch Behar Station is likely to open by the end of this month. The Rail Coach Restaurant is being built in the Rail Park adjacent to New Cooch Behar Station and will be operated by a private company.



The Railway park, which spans 4,295 square feet, offers a pleasant environment where people can sit and dine in the rail coach restaurant. The park features a garden, children’s play area and seating arrangements. Notably, the New Cooch Behar Rail Park is listed in the Limca Book of Records. The Rail Coach Restaurant itself has seating for 54 people, with the 75-foot-long coach beautifully lit and decorated inside.

Priyabrat Dubey, representing the company operating the Rail Coach Restaurant, said: “We intend to open this Rail Coach Restaurant by the end of this month. It will be inaugurated by senior Railway officials. Once we receive the opening date from them, we can open the rail coach restaurant to the public. Last-minute preparations are in full swing.”

Ankit Gupta, Senior DCM of Alipurduar Junction Division of Northeast Frontier Railway, said, “We have not yet received an opening date from the operating agency. However, we hope to open the Railway Coach Restaurant to the general public by the end of this month. The Rail park will also offer various entertainment options for children.”