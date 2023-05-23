Rail blockade movement launched to demand stoppage for Vande Bharat

cooch behar: Trinamool Congress carried out a rail blockade movement demanding a stoppage for the Vande Bharat Express train at New Cooch Behar station.



The Vande Bharat Express train is scheduled to operate from New Jalpaiguri to Guwahati starting from May 25.

The Railway department has released a list of stations where the Vande Bharat Express train will stop along the route from New Jalpaiguri to Guwahati.

The list does not mention a stop at New Cooch Behar station.

On Tuesday, members of the Trinamool Congress from Cooch Behar district participated in the rail blockade movement.

They obstructed New Jalpaiguri-Dhubri DEMU passenger train at New Cooch Behar station.