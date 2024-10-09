Rail blockade at Sonarpur disrupts train services for nearly 2 hours

Kolkata: Train services on the Sealdah South Section were disrupted for nearly two hours on the morning of Sasthi (Wednesday) due to a blockade by commuters at Sonarpur Station, protesting train cancellations, causing significant inconvenience to office-goers, Puja shoppers and pandal

hoppers alike.

The blockade began around 8.50 am, following the cancellation of the 8.42 am Sonarpur local due to Eastern Railway operating on a Sunday schedule during the Puja holidays. The protestors demanded regular weekday morning train schedules. The protest lasted until 10.51 am, disrupting train services on the Sonarpur-Baruipur and Sonarpur-Canning sections. As a result, 20 local trains, including 14 Up and 4 Down, faced delays.

Trains bound for Sonarpur, Baruipur, Diamond Harbour, Kakdwip, Namkhana and Laxmikantpur were halted at various stations. Railway officials, police and Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel arrived at the scene shortly and engaged in discussions with the agitators, requesting them to lift the blockade. To address the situation, a special Sonarpur-Sealdah local train was arranged, which departed from Sealdah South Section at 9:45 am. Despite these efforts, the blockade continued until assurances were given regarding weekday train services during the Puja days.

“Starting this Puja holiday, ER will implement special train services along with regular weekday services in the morning, ensuring that commuters travelling to Sealdah can do so more conveniently,” said an ER official. In a statement, the ER explained that for the past decade, they had followed the Sunday schedule during Puja mornings, considering that offices and schools are closed, while providing additional services in the afternoons and late at night for Puja visitors. However, acknowledging the concerns raised by the community, the Divisional Authority of Sealdah has agreed to the demands of the protestors.