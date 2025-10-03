Raiganj’s Khadimpur marks 350-yr-old Balai Chandi Puja

Raiganj: While Durga Puja festivities wind down elsewhere, Khadimpur village in Raiganj, North Dinajpur, comes alive with its historic Balai Chandi Puja. Beginning on Dashami, the age-old celebration started on Thursday and will continue until Monday.

In Khadimpur, Goddess Balai Chandi is worshipped in a distinct form with four hands, unlike the conventional Durga idol that depicts Mahishasur and the buffalo. Villagers mark the occasion by wearing new clothes and participating in the rituals with devotion. A vibrant fair, the highlight of the celebrations, is held on Ashtami and Nabami, drawing crowds from far and wide.

Khadimpur, situated about 12 km from Raiganj town and in close proximity to the famous Kamlabari Haat, has been home to this Puja for more than 350 years. Local elders recall that the festival was first celebrated when the area was largely covered with dense forests. The Puja was performed in the open before a makeshift temple was erected three years ago.

Jiten Roy, a senior resident, said: “We do not know the exact time when this Puja commenced. Popular belief is that the Puja began over 350 years ago. Earlier, it was observed in the forest, but now, there is a temple. People from Raiganj, Kaliyaganj, Hemtabad and even parts of Malda, visit the Puja.”

Nirmal Barman said the Khadimpur Balai Chandi Puja is funded by villagers, with rituals, animal sacrifice, new clothes, and a joyful mela.