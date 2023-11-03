Raiganj’s earthen products find markets in Maha, Guj, UP & Bihar

Raiganj: Automation has brought renewed hope among clay artisans of Raiganj. A huge quantity of earthen lamps and other terracotta items, including small idols of gods and goddesses are being sent to other states, including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Bihar from Saradapally in Subashganj in North Dinajpur district before Diwali.



The artisans, a majority being women, are making them using machines instead of the old manual system.

Over the years the demand of earthen lamps has reduced with people preferring low cost fancy electric lights. This has robbed many of their livelihood. Samir Saha, an entrepreneur, introduced modern machines at Saradapally and started to produce earthen lamps and terracotta idols.

Sumita Paul, an artisan of Palpara said: “We had given up on this profession four years ago with hardly any profits in the manufacture of manual earthen lamps. Now we are producing earthen lamps and other items of terracotta using machines. Our income has increased and we can run

our families.”

Samir Saha, an entrepreneur said: “We procured the machines from Rajasthan last year. We started to produce earthen lamps and idols with superb finishing. Such products are in demand in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Bihar along with the local market.” About 20 women and three male artisans have been employed by him.

Though the products make it to other states specially during Diwali, in the local market, the products have a demand throughout the year.