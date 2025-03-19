Raiganj’s domestic water project nears completion, trial run begins March 21

RAIGANJ: Raiganj Municipality in North Dinajpur district has embarked on a significant initiative to provide drinking water connections to residents under its domestic water project scheme. This long-awaited project aims to supply water directly to over 34,000 households across the municipality’s 27 wards. A trial run of the water supply is scheduled to commence on March 21, during which residents are advised not to use the water. Following the trial period, households will have access to the water supply, with official announcements to be made in due course.

The project, initially funded with a Rs 44 crore grant under the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM) in 2011, faced multiple delays over the years. Originally initiated during the Left Front regime, the project saw slow progress, resulting in only partial infrastructure development, including reservoirs, pump houses and roadside pipelines.

Escalating costs necessitated an additional Rs 30 crore, which was provided by the state government. The completed infrastructure now comprises four overhead reservoirs, four underground reservoirs, 14 pump houses and pipelines connecting all 27 wards.

Sandip Biswas, chairperson of the board of administrators of Raiganj Municipality, highlighted the project’s challenges and achievements, stating: “The water project started in 2011. The previous Congress-led board only constructed reservoirs, pump houses and prepared pipelines on the roads. When we took charge in 2017, we prioritised developing infrastructure to supply drinking water directly to houses. With the initiative of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, we received additional Rs 30 crore from the state government for project completion. Now our infrastructure is ready. We have a target to supply water to over 34,000 households in four zones of total 27 wards in the municipality areas for which the trial run will start from March 21. After the trial is over, the households will be able to use potable water from the next fortnight”.