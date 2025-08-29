Raiganj workshop trains young talent to revive Jatra tradition

Raiganj: A week-long workshop to enhance Jatra performance skills began on Thursday at the North Dinajpur District Museum in Karnajora, Raiganj. The programme is jointly organised by the North Dinajpur District Information and Cultural Office and the Paschim Banga Jatra Academy, a state-run society under the Department of Information and Cultural Affairs. Lipika Banerjee, secretary of the academy, along with its members, will train the Jatra actors of North Dinajpur during the workshop.

Jatra is a traditional Bengali folk theatre, performed on open-air stages with loud music, dramatic dialogues and exaggerated acting, often portraying mythological, historical, or social stories.

Lipika Banerjee said: “Jatra’s lost glory is being revived across Bengal. We are working to spark interest in this traditional art form among the younger generation and are actively scouting for fresh talent. Any promising actor discovered will get the chance to perform with a prestigious Jatra troupe in the state.”

Subham Chakraborty, District Information and Cultural officer of North Dinajpur said: “After organising auditions we selected 30 individuals from North Dinajpur, South Dinajpur, Malda and Murshidabad districts for Jatra training. Participants are scheduled to engage in daily sessions, culminating next Wednesday and will receive certificates upon successful completion.”

The organisers anticipate that the initiative will bring forward young talent to reinforce West Bengal’s rich theatre heritage.