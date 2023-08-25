Raiganj wakes up to mysterious death of two nursing trainees

Raiganj: On the heels of the mysterious death of Sutapa Karmakar, a nursing trainee from Raiganj in the nursing hostel of SSKM in Kolkata, another girl Sayani Sarkar who was receiving nursing training in a private college of Bangalore was found hanging in her house at Kasba Maheso village under Raiganj police station areas of the district on Thursday night.



It was reported that a 2nd year nursing student Sutapa Karmakar was found hanging in the bathroom of the nursing hostel of SSKM on Thursday morning. Sutapa was a resident of Debinagar in Raiganj. She was the only daughter of her parents. After completing B.A in English Sutapa had taken admission in a nursing training course at SSKM. After receiving news of her death, her parents departed for Kolkata.

The Coordinator of Ward No 26 of Raiganj Municipality Avijit Saha said: “On Thursday afternoon a police official from the Raiganj police station informed me about the death of the girl. A vehicle was arranged by the Raiganj police station by which the parents departed for Kolkata on Thursday afternoon.”

The other trainee, Sayani, was a student at a Private Nursing training college in Bangalore. Around a month ago she had returned home to Raiganj.

Paritosh Roy, uncle of Sayani said: “Sayani was a meritorious student. Her father was a tailor. He had to work hard to afford money for his daughter’s nursing training. The girl recently returned from Bangalore. Since her return, she seemed absent-minded. The reason is still unknown behind her death.” Police have started an investigation.