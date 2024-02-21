Raiganj University vice-chancellor gheraoed

Raiganj: The members of Shiksha Karmi Samity of Raiganj University gheraoed the vice-chancellor (V-C) in his chamber till late night on Tuesday. Police immediately reached the university to ensure that the situation did not go out of hand.

The gherao was withdrawn at around 2 am on Wednesday with the assurance of a meeting with the members of Shiksha Karmi Samity soon. Tapan Nag, the president of North Dinajpur unit of TMC Shiksha Bandhu Samiti and a member of Shiksha Karmi Samity of Raiganj University said: “The West Bengal Governor had appointed the V-C recently. The V-C has converted his chamber into a BJP party office. The V-C removed three members of the Shiksha Karmi Samity, including Tapan Nag, Bijay Das and Bharati Das from the existing Estate Committee of the university because they support TMC. On the other hand, a teacher of the university, Barendranath Giri, a BJP supporter, has been made the new estate officer. We vehemently condemn his activities and demand that the Estate Committee be constituted through a democratic process.” He further alleged that the old contractual non-teaching staff are receiving Rs 5,000 less than the prescribed salary each month. “The V-C assured us that he will hold a meeting with us on February 24. Following this, we withdrew our agitation.

If he fails to fulfill our demands, we will further boost our agitation in the near future,” added Nag.

Dipak Kumar Roy, the V-C of Raiganj University said: “There were so many complaints against the existing estate committee. After consultation with the teachers, officials and other important persons, the committee was dissolved. Barendra Nath Giri, a teacher, was appointed the new estate Manager with their approval. We will attempt to solve other problems too.”