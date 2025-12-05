Raiganj University to get permanent V-C soon: Bratya Basu

Raiganj: The Raiganj University in North Dinajpur district is expected to get a permanent vice-chancellor (V-C) soon after the Supreme Court delivers its decision regarding the matter on December 19. State Education minister Bratya Basu informed that the appointment process has been delayed as the relevant case is still pending before the Supreme Court.

Basu expressed hope that once the verdict is announced, the long-standing issue will be resolved and a permanent vice-chancellor will be appointed without further delay.

Speaking to media persons in Raiganj on Friday afternoon, Basu said: “Recently, several universities in the state have already received permanent vice-chancellors. The process for Raiganj University has been delayed due to the court case. We believe the issue will be cleared on December 19 and thereafter a permanent V-C will be appointed.”

The minister was in Raiganj to inaugurate the three-day North Bengal Literary Festival and little Magazine mela organised by Paschim Banga Bangla Academy with the support of North Dinajpur district Information & Cultural Office at the premises of Surendranath Mahavidyalaya. The festival, which began on Friday, will continue till December 7.

The inaugural ceremony witnessed the presence of renowned writers Subodh Sarkar and Abul Basar along with state Minister Gulam Rabbani , Raiganj MLA Krishna Kalyani, Karandighi MLA Gautam Paul and several other dignitaries.

District Information and Cultural Officer Subham Chakraborty stated that more than 500 poets and writers from all districts of North Bengal will participate in the event over the next three days, presenting their literary creations. An exhibition of little magazines has also been arranged through various stalls.

Calling the event a significant cultural milestone for the region, Bratya Basu added: “This literary festival and little magazine mela is the dream of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the people of North Bengal. The region has produced numerous eminent writers, actors and theater personalities. Our endeavour through this festival is to discover and encourage new talents.”