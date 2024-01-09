Raiganj University: TMCP members stage agitation

Raiganj: Protesting against the non-observance of students’ week, members of Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) staged an agitation in front of the office of the vice-chancellor (V-C) of Raiganj University of North Dinajpur district on Monday.



The protestors also demanded that the V-C take appropriate measures against some ABVP members and outsiders who recently created chaos in the campus. In the face of the agitation, the V-C had a talk with TMCP members and assured them that the demands will be considered.

Subhasish Jha, a TMCP member of Raiganj University unit said: “Following the direction of the state government, students’ week was observed in all the universities of the state in the first week of January. However, the Bengal Governor-appointed V-C did not observe students’ week in the Raiganj University. Additionally, a group of ABVP activists along with some outsiders, on December 26 had staged an agitation at the gate of the university. While agitating, they used filthy language against some teachers and tried to vandalise the gate of the university.

Amit Mandal, the estate officer of the university did not take any action against them so we demand that the V-C take measures against both the estate officer of the university and ABVP members who created chaos in the campus without any reason.

If the V-C fails to take action against them in the next two days, we will be compelled to start a movement against him.”

Dipak Kumar Roy, the V-C of Raiganj University said: “The students met me. They had some demands. We told them to submit their demands in black and white. In consultation with the members of the administrative body, we will try to resolve some of the issues.”