Raiganj University student files assault complaint against outsiders

Raiganj: Tension escalated on the Raiganj University campus after a third-year student from the Political Science department filed a written complaint accusing an outsider, identified as Gour Mallik, and his associates of entering the campus and assaulting her. The student alleged that Mallik forcibly caught her hand and used abusive and vulgar language while harassing her in the university field on Monday.

Following the incident, the student submitted complaints both to the vice-chancellor of Raiganj University and to the Raiganj Police Station urging strict action to ensure campus safety. The incident triggered unrest among female students, many expressing fear and demanding increased security arrangements.

Describing her ordeal, the complainant said: “Gour Malik, along with his associates, entered our university field and teased me in various ways. He caught my hand and hurled filthy comments. I felt unsafe and mentally disturbed. Outsiders have been harassing girls for around two months. I have informed the vice-chancellor and also lodged a complaint with the police, seeking immediate action.”

Subhasish Jha, another student remarked that the presence of outsiders in the university field has become a persistent problem and stated: “It is a fact that outsiders are regularly entering the campus and teasing girls. The university must take strict measures immediately.”

Confirming the incident, Durlav Sarkar, the Registrar of Raiganj University, stated: “University authorities have taken the complaint seriously and have initiated an internal inquiry. A committee has been formed to probe the matter. The report will be submitted within seven days, based on which necessary action will be taken.”