Raiganj university staffers protest against V-C’s ‘threat culture’

Raiganj: Members of the Sara Bangla Trinamool Shiksha Bandhu Samiti (SBTSS) launched an indefinite protest on Monday at Raiganj University alleging financial irregularities and a culture of intimidation under state Governor-appointed vice-chancellor (V-C) Dipak Kumar Roy. The agitation centers around the suspension of Tapan Kumar Nag, a senior assistant and district secretary of SBTSS, who was suspended in August 2024 for purportedly making derogatory remarks about the university. The protestors attempted to submit a memorandum outlining their demands, but both the vice-chancellor and the registrar were reportedly unavailable to receive it. The demonstrators have vowed to continue their protest until Nag’s suspension is revoked and the alleged punitive actions against staff cease.

Bijay Das, vice-president of the North Dinajpur unit of SBTSS, contends that Nag’s suspension was retaliatory and said: “Tapan Nag objected to V-C’s unauthorised allocation of Rs 40,000 from university funds for litigation purposes. He also accused politicising his office by allegedly favoring BJP affiliates and threatening employees who dissent. Our agitation will continue till the V-C withdraws suspension on Tapan Nag and stops his threat culture.” Vice-chancellor Roy has not responded to requests for comment regarding these allegations.