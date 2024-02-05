Raiganj University: Special free coaching for differently-abled students

Raiganj: Authorities of Raiganj University of North Dinajpur district have tied up with ‘Sakkham’, a social welfare organisation and have started free coaching for physically challenged students, on the University campus since Sunday. Differently-abled students from class VIII to degree courses will receive special lessons free of cost.



A group of teachers of Raiganj University and teachers of different high schools and Primary schools are taking the special classes e

very Sunday.

Sova Majumder, a teacher at this coaching centre said: ‘I am physically challenged. I completed my degree course by writing with my legs. Following this I got a job as a primary teacher. All my teachers, parents and some social workers of Raiganj encouraged me with my education. I succeeded. When I heard that the physically challenged students would be provided free coaching, I joined.

I want them to be established in society after getting a proper education.”

Tajijul Alam, a senior citizen of Raria in Raiganj said: “My grandson had hearing problems. He is receiving free coaching in the centre of Raiganj University. We are very happy that disabled students are being taught with great care. We thank the teachers for this

noble gesture.”

Debasish Biswas, a teacher of the university as well as the vice president of ‘Sakkham’ said: “Every Sunday from noon we teach the students. Around 25 students from different places in Raiganj have already registered at the coaching camp. We have a plans to extend this service to all the physically challenged students of the district.”