Raiganj University forms inquiry panel for probe into ‘mental torture’ of Backward Class student

Raiganj: The authorities of Raiganj University of North Dinajpur district have constituted a ten-member inquiry committee to probe a complaint of alleged mental torturing of a student against two teachers, including a lady teacher, of the English department.



The hearing will take place on September 19. Kishan Barman, a 6th semester student hailing from the Backward Class (BC), had lodged a complaint with the state Backward Class Welfare (BCW) officials alleging that two English teachers mentally tortured him and jeered him for belonging to the Backward Class.

The student alleged that due to the torture, he got sick and had to undergo treatment at a hospital. Following this, the state BCW officials directed the district administration to look into the matter post which the Vice-Chancellor (V-C) of the university formed the panel.

The Registrar of Raiganj University Durlav Sarkar said: “We recently received a letter from the district administration informing that a student had registered a complaint against two English teachers to the officials of the state Backward Class Welfare department. On the basis of this letter, our V-C formed a ten-member committee. The hearing will take place on September 19. The findings in the form of a report will be sent to both, the officials of the state Backward Class Welfare department and the officials of the Higher Education department.”