Raiganj University: 2 students assaulted in separate incidents

Raiganj: Two female students from Raiganj University were assaulted in separate incidents, prompting police investigations. Tension sparked in the locality after these incidents.

On Sunday evening, a second-year degree student residing in Bandar was allegedly attacked near her home by Avijit Saha and Basanti Devi Das, reportedly due to prior enmity. The assailants slapped her, tore her clothes and assaulted locals who intervened. The victim sustained injuries and is experiencing severe breathing difficulties. She is currently receiving treatment at Raiganj Medical College & Hospital. A complaint has been lodged at Raiganj Police Station.

In a separate incident on Monday afternoon, a first-year student was returning home after examinations when a miscreant intercepted her e-rickshaw in Birnagar. The assailant, identified as Prasenjit Roy from Subashganj, assaulted her before fleeing. A complaint has been filed at Raiganj Police Station regarding this incident.

Inspector in-charge Biswasroy Sarkar stated: “We have received both complaints and initiated investigations into the matters.”