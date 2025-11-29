Raiganj Univ receives Rs 18.42 cr for upgrades to new building

Raiganj: Raiganj University in North Dinajpur has received a financial allocation of Rs 18.42 crore from the state Higher Education department for completing electrification, water supply and other essential safety security facilities required for the newly-constructed 10-storey academic building. The university administration hopes to finish the remaining work by April 2026 and plans to start classes in the building from July, coinciding with the new academic session.

Raiganj University, established in 2015, initially functioned in the premises of Raiganj College. The existing facilities were later upgraded and to ensure advanced academic infrastructure the construction of the new 10-storey building was undertaken. The structure, built at a cost of around Rs 63 crore provided by the Higher Education department, was completed in 2024. However, due to the absence of electrification, proper water arrangements and mandatory safety provisions such as fire safety systems, the building could not be opened for academic use and remained non-operational for several months.

University officials said that with the newly-sanctioned amount, all necessary internal electrical installations, transformers, water supply systems and building safety measures will now be implemented on a priority basis. According to them, once completed, the building will significantly enhance teaching and learning facilities and ease pressure on the existing campus infrastructure.

Durlav Sarkar, Registrar of Raiganj University, said: “Recently we received Rs 18.42 crore for the completion of electrification work in the 10-storied building. The engineers have already visited the site and initial work for installing electrical transformers has started. The building will have multiple facilities, including classrooms, a modern auditorium and a digital library for students and teachers.”

Vice-chancellor Dipak Kumar Roy stated: “The new building was completed in June 2024 but could not be used due to lack of electrification. Now that funds are sanctioned, we are optimistic about completing the remaining work by April 2026. Our target is to inaugurate the building in July.”