Raiganj Univ launches certificate course in Rajbangshi language

raiganj: The Raiganj University has launched a six months certificate course in Rajbangshi language. The course will be run by the Centre for Folklore Studies under Raiganj University.



The course was inaugurated on Wednesday by the newly appointed Vice-Chancellor of Raiganj University, Jyotsna Kumar Mandal. Large parts of North Bengal, including North Dinajpur, South Dinajpur, Cooch Behar and Alipurduar districts have a large Rajbangshi population.

The State government is promoting regional and indigenous languages of the State. Santali is already approved as a State language in West Bengal. Raiganj University’s Rajbanshi language initiative is another step in this direction. The coordinator of the course professor Dipak Mandal stated: “Already eighty students have taken admission in this course. We are hopeful that the course will be upgraded to a diploma or degree course in future.”

Shilpi Roy, a newly-admitted student said: “We are very happy that Raiganj University has provided us an opportunity for learning the Rajbanshi language certificate course.”