Raiganj Univ: Employees stage overnight V-C gherao

Raiganj: Tensions flared at Raiganj University as members of the Sara Bangla TMC Shiksha Bandhu Samiti (SBTSBS) staged an overnight gherao of Dipak Kumar Roy, vice-chancellor (V-C), demanding the unconditional withdrawal of the suspension of Tapan Kumar Nag, a senior assistant in the Computer Information Systems department.

The protest, which began Tuesday evening, lasted through the night and took a toll on the vice-chancellor’s health. On Wednesday morning, Roy experienced chest pain and dizziness, prompting the protesting employees to rush him to Raiganj Government Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

The unrest stems from the suspension of Tapan Nag on August 6. Nag, who also serves as the secretary of the North Dinajpur unit of SBTSBS, was suspended for alleged anti-university activities, including making derogatory remarks against university officials in the media. An investigation is ongoing. Nag, however, has denied all allegations.

Bijoy Das, observer of SBTSBS at Raiganj University, accused the vice-chancellor of using his office as a hub for BJP activities. “Our leader, Tapan Kumar Nag, protested these activities, which led to his suspension,” Das said. He also claimed that a decision to withdraw the suspension had already been made during a meeting on Monday, but the V-C had delayed implementation, prompting the protest.

In response to the overnight confinement of the V-C, members of the Rajbanshi Sikkha Sangathan staged a counter-protest outside the university on Wednesday morning. Police intervened promptly to prevent any violence. Dipak Kumar Roy, vice-chancellor, who remained tight-lipped about the incident, stated: “After a sleepless night, I felt chest pain and dizziness.” He refrained from further comment.