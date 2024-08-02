Raiganj Uni: 10 contractual security personnel sacked

Raiganj: Ten contractual security personnel in Raiganj University have been sacked without any notice. In protest the security personnel held a dharna demanding the decision be rolled back.



Sara Bangla Sikkha Bandhu Samity joined the movement blaming the vice-chancellor appointed by the Governor for this. Jayanta Roy, who has lost his job, said: “Nearly a year ago 35 persons were appointed as security personnel in the university campus. 10 of us are supporters of TMC for which we have been sacked without any notice or time. How will we support our families from now?”

Tapan Nag, the Secretary of North Dinajpur unit of Sara Bangla Sikkha Bandhu Samity said: “This V-C, since his appointment, has been harassing the workers affiliated to the TMC. We stand by the jobless workers. We will beef up the agitation with the demand that they be reinstated.”

Dipak Kumar Roy, vice-chancellor of Raiganj University said: ”Our security arrangement is looked after by an external agency who are appointing workers. We have no hand in this.”