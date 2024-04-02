Raiganj: Trinamool’s Krishna Kalyani submits nomination, holds massive rally

Raiganj: Krishna Kalyani, Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate of Raiganj Parliamentary constituency submitted his nomination after holding a massive rally in Raiganj town on Tuesday.



Important TMC leaders of the district, including Ghulam Rabbani, MLA Goalpokhar, Abdul Karim Chowdhury, MLA Islampur, Kanaiyalal Agarwal, president of North Dinajpur TMC committee were present in the rally. Women participation in the rally was remarkable. Beating of drums, participation of women with Lakshmir Bhandar and tribal folk dance were other attractions of the procession. Krishna Kalyani said: “Several thousands of people and our TMC leaders of all Gram Panchayats (GP), Panchayat Samities, municipalities and MLAs have taken part in our rally.

This proves that the Parliamentary election this time will be done on the basis of development not religion. Our Chief Minister introduced numerous developments in the past few years in all places of the state. So we believe people will bless me in elections as warriors of the CM. I already visited all the seven Assembly segments of my constituency and heard the demands of people. After my win, I will prepare a master plan and develop my constituency. Many people from my constituency visit Hyderabad, Chennai and Bengaluru for the purpose of treatment and so, the introduction of a South India-bound train is my priority.”

Meanwhile, TMC supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to visit Raiganj constituency for election campaign on April 6. Arrangements have been made for the CM’s meeting in the ground close to Hemtabad Police Station of North Dinajpur. Kanaiyalal Agarwal said: “Our TMC supremo will address people from a public meeting to be held in Hemtabad. She will highlight all development issues of the state. Both our members and common people are very excited to hear from her.”