Raiganj traders launch drive against forced Puja collection

Raiganj: In a bid to curb the long-standing practice of forceful collection in the name of Durga Puja, the Raiganj Merchants’ Association has launched a campaign urging Puja committees to adopt a more conciliatory approach. The association has begun making public announcements through microphones, appealing to committees not to pressure traders and to settle contributions amicably through negotiation.

The initiative follows a joint meeting held on September 4 between police, civil administration officials, representatives of traders, and Puja committees. Authorities clearly instructed that no trader or resident should be compelled to pay against their will.

Some traders allege that despite getting puja contributions from the state government, some big-budget puja committees are using force to collect contributions from traders.

Tapan Das, president of the prominent Chaitali Club Puja Committee, said: “We collect contributions from residents and traders, but never by force. People willingly donate.”

RMA general secretary Atanubandhu Lahiri said: “...We appeal to them (Puja committees) to first assess a trader’s capacity before seeking contributions. Otherwise, we have instructed traders to approach the police against

forceful collection.”