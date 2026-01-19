Raiganj: Traders foil abduction bid at Rupahar Haat, two held

Raiganj: An attempt to abduct a local businessman was foiled on Sunday afternoon at Rupahar Haat, near Raiganj town in North Dinajpur district, after alert traders and residents chased down the miscreants and rescued him. Two alleged abductors were caught on the spot, while four others managed to flee.

The victim, Sujan Tarafder, a local businessman, said: “I was returning home on my motorcycle when a group of six miscreants intercepted me near National Highway 12, close to Rupahar Haat. They suddenly stopped me and tried to force me into a car. They said I would be released later after receiving money. Watching the jostling, local traders and residents immediately sprang into action. They chased the car carrying the abductors and the victim through the market area. During the chase, local people reportedly pelted stones at the vehicle, forcing it to stop. In the ensuing chaos, Tarafder was rescued safely. Two members of the gang were overpowered by the public, while the remaining four escaped from the spot.”

The nabbed persons were identified as Abu Bakar and Safiqul Islam, both residents of Chanchal in Malda district. They were later handed over to the police. Ujjal Roy, assistant secretary of the Rupahar Merchants Association, expressed deep concern over the incident. “We are shocked that an abduction attempt took place in a crowded marketplace during the daytime. After this incident, traders are feeling insecure. We demand strict and immediate action against such anti-social elements”.

A senior police officer confirmed that the two accused had been arrested and an investigation had been initiated. Police have launched a manhunt to nab the remaining suspects and are examining whether the incident is linked to any larger criminal network.