Raiganj to usher in Bengali New Year with ‘Mangal Jatra’

RAIGANJ: Early morning prayers at Debinagar Kalibari followed by a sumptuous “Nobo Borsho” lunch and then joining in the traditional “Mangal Jatra” rally and later a visit to the shops for “Haalkhata”- this is how the people of Raiganj will celebrate Bengali New year’s day this year.



Saturday, marks the beginning of Bengali year 1430. People of Raiganj have already switched onto celebration mode since Friday. Markets and Malls remained crowded as people hurriedly went about checking the last minute offers and deals.

The centre of attraction is Raiganj for Nobo Borsho celebrations is the famous ‘Mangal Jatra’ rally.

Every year people from every corner of Raiganj town take part in this rally .

Artists from different towns of North Dinajpur were seen on Friday, busy giving last minute touches to their artifacts, handicrafts, masks, pots and posters, all to be an integral part of Saturday’s rally.

The rally will start from the Raiganj Coronation Ground and reach Raiganj station via Raiganj Supermarket. Anjan Roy, the president of ‘Mangal Jatra’ committee stated: “Mangal Jatra started its journey in Raiganj years ago. It’s a rally to wish good for all and remind people of the rich tradition and culture of Bengal.”

Trisha Banerjee, a student of Raiganj University College is very excited to take part in the Mangal Jatra, along with her friends.

She said: “It has become the pivotal point of Raiganj’s Bengali New Year celebrations.”