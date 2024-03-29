Raiganj: TMC directs members to strengthen booth-level campaign for party candidate

Raiganj: Trinamool Congress (TMC) district election committee has directed the members to strengthen booth-level campaigns in Raiganj Parliamentary constituency to bring substantial lead in all booths, Gram Panchayats, municipality and Assembly segments for their candidate Krishna Kalyani.

The leaders have been told to keep aside their personal differences and fight unitedly against opponents. In the course of campaigning, if they face any difficulties, the matter is to be brought to the notice of the district election committee immediately.

It was reported that recently, the district election committee of TMC was constituted with 21 members in Raiganj. On Thursday, the committee held a meeting in the district election office at Goalpara, Raiganj. TMC leaders, including Krishna Kalyani, TMC candidate of Raiganj, Kanaiyalal Agarwal, president of North Dinajpur TMC committee as well as the president of TMC district election committee along with Ghulam Rabbani attended this meeting.

“Our organisation is strong in all places in our district and our members are active. Having no organisation, BJP leaders are spreading rumors about the TMC among people. We will combat this falsehood together. We told our members to campaign on the issue of the development introduced by the state government and the message of unity. A vast campaign to be made against the politics of division among people introduced by BJP. A target has been fixed up to bring a huge lead for TMC candidate Krishna Kalyani,” added Kanaiyalal.