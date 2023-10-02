Raiganj: Sui River in spate damages houses, paddy fields

Raiganj: Many houses were damaged and large stretches of paddy fields have been inundated owing to incessant rainfall for the last few days.



Water from the Sui River has flooded Kachua, Bistupur, Barat, Kuarpur in Marnai Gram Panchayats (GP) in Itahar of North Dinajpur district.

Many houses still remain under water. The authorities of Marnai Gram Panchayat visited the places and sent a report to the BDO Itahar.

Mujibur Rahaman, a farmer of Bistupur village said: “There has been continuous rainfall for the last few days. Most of the houses and paddy fields were flooded in Marnai GP. Water from the Sui started to flow into the villages. We spent Rs 5000 to Rs 7000 for the cultivation of paddy per bigha of land. Paddy crops have been extensively damaged. We urge the block officials to provide financial assistance to us.”

Anjura Bibi, Pradhan of Marnai Gram Panchayat said: “A large stretch of our GP is submerged owing to both rain and river water. Many houses have been damaged along with paddy fields. We have taken stock of the situation following a visit. We have also informed the BDO and Sabhapati of our Panchayat Samity about this.”

Amit Biswas, BDO Itahar said: “The situation has turned grave with river water entering the village since Saturday. The Agricultural Development Officer has been informed about the situation. A report was also sent to the district administration.”