Raiganj student tops, Malda student ranks 2nd

RAIGANJ/ Malda: Adrita Sarkar, a student of Raiganj Coronation High School in North Dinajpur district, has emerged as the state topper in the West Bengal Madhyamik 2025, securing 696 out of 700 marks, translating to a remarkable 99.43 per cent.

Anubhab Biswas of Malda has secured second rank in the state, scoring an outstanding 694 out of 700 marks (99.14 per cent).

Adrita’s subject-wise scores include 100 each in Bengali, English, Mathematics, Physical Science and History along with 98 each in Life Science and Geography. Adrita, a resident of Birnagar in Raiganj, is the son of Amit Kumar Saha, a retired employee of the Central Provident Fund department, and Antara Sarkar, a homemaker. Expressing gratitude, Adrita said: “I attribute my success to my parents and teachers who always inspire me.” He also shared his aspirations of becoming a doctor in the future. The headmaster of Raiganj Coronation High School, Kalicharan Saha, remarked: “This is the first time our student has occupied the top position in the state merit list of Madhayamik. Previously, our students Debasish Saha and Anirban Mukherjee secured fourth and third positions in 1982 and 1995, respectively. Adrita is a very meritorious student, humble in behaviour. We are proud of him.” The District Magistrate of North Dinajpur, Surendra Kumar Meena, felicitated the successful students, stating: “We are happy with this news that Adrita Sarkar, a student of Raiganj Coronation High School, shone in the top position in the state merit list of the Madhyamik examination.”

Meanwhile Anubhab Biswas of English Bazar, Malda, has secured the second rank in the state, scoring an outstanding 694 out of 700 marks. Anubhab, a student of Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda Vidyamandir is currently residing in Delhi for academic purposes with his parents, Anubhab received the joyous news of his result over the phone. He has secured 100 in Mathematics, Physical Science and Geography with 99 each in Life Science and History and 98 each in English and Bengali. “I want to be a doctor in the future and study medicine. My favourite pastime is watching cricket and Steve Smith of Australia is my favourite cricketer owing to his unique style,” said Anubhab over phone, while talking to Millennium Post.