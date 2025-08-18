Raiganj: Stray dog bites over 25 people

Raiganj: A stray dog allegedly bit more than 25 persons at different places, including Kadamtala, Mahato Para, Pisla, Kathalbari in Karandighi Police Station areas of North Dinajpur district since Saturday afternoon. The injured were admitted to Karandighi Block Hospital for treatment. Tension sparked in the locality following this. Members of People For Animals have been urged to catch the dog.

According to locals, the dog went on a rampage, attacking students, shopkeepers, bikers and pedestrians on the road and nearby market places. Panic spread across the locality following the incident.

One of the victims, Uttam Sarkar of Kathalbari, recalled his ordeal: “I was watching some pictures on my smartphone while sitting beside the road when suddenly the dog came near me and bit me. I had to take a rabies injection from Karandighi Block Hospital.” Residents have urged the administration to take immediate steps to capture the dog and prevent further attacks. Gautam Tantia , the Secretary of North Dinajpur unit of People For Animals said, ” Locals informed us that a dog bit more than 25 people since Saturday afternoon in different places of Karandighi.

The dog is yet to be caught . We have initiated a move to trace and capture it”.