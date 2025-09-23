Raiganj: Steeped in tradition, Bandar Adi Durga Puja draws thousands of devotees

Raiganj: Bandar village in Raiganj of North Dinajpur district is home to the oldest Durga puja in the region. Known as the Bandar Adi Durga Puja, this centuries-old celebration may not dazzle with towering idols, glittering lights or extravagant pandals, but it remains deeply revered for its rituals, traditions and spiritual essence.

Despite its simplicity, the Bandar Adi Durga Puja stands as a powerful symbol of faith, unity, and continuity, reminding devotees of the rich cultural heritage that binds communities together across centuries.

The puja, held on the banks of the Kulik River, began more than 400 years ago and continues to be one of the most important cultural and religious events in the district. Despite numerous societal changes brought about by globalisation, the old tradition and heritage of this puja remained unchanged.

On the auspicious days of Astami and Nabami, nearly 10,000 devotees gather at the shrine, offering their ‘dala’ to the goddess. Pilgrims come not only from different parts of North Dinajpur but also from Malda, South Dinajpur, Kolkata and even neighbouring Bihar, underscoring the festival’s enduring appeal.

Lakkhan Saha, a senior resident of Bandar, shed light on the mysterious beginning of the puja and said: “We don’t know the exact time when this Durga Puja began, but our ancestors told us it started more than 400 years ago. Back then, the Kulik River was a much larger waterway and a vital trade route. Boats carrying goods from Malda and Bihar anchored here, giving the village its name, Bandar. It was around this time that a monk from Sindhu Pradesh in Punjab came here to meditate and it is believed he introduced Durga Puja to our village”.

While the puja has retained its sacred rituals, some traditions have faded over the years. Rupesh Saha, secretary of the Bandar Adi Durga Puja Committee, said: “The traditional yatra performances and vibrant mela that once accompanied the puja no longer exist. Earlier, the village hosted a four-day fair where utensils, garments, terracotta models and showpieces were sold, and yatras entertained visitors. Though those events have disappeared, the sanctity of our rituals remains intact. It is this spiritual purity that continues to draw thousands of devotees to Bandar every year.”