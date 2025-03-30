Raiganj Station: Passengers endure water scarcity, unhygienic conditions

Raiganj: Passengers at Raiganj Railway Station in North Dinajpur district are grappling with a severe shortage of drinking water and unhygienic, dirty restroom facilities amid the ongoing dry spell. A total breakdown of civic amenities at the station has been reported.

The station’s drinking water machines have been out of order, forcing travelers to purchase bottled water at Rs 20, a cost many find prohibitive.

Additionally, the toilets on Platform No. 2 remain locked, while those on Platform No. 1 are in such a filthy state that they are virtually unusable, causing significant distress, particularly for

female passengers.

Atanubandhu Lahiry, a member of the Raiganj Station Consultative Committee and General Secretary of the Raiganj Merchant Association, voiced his concern over the mismanagement of essential passenger amenities.

“On Saturday, we visited Raiganj Station and found that the drinking water machines were non-functional.

Passengers were quenching their thirst by purchasing bottled water at Rs 20. But many passengers are from the economically-weaker section, so they were found moving here and there in search of drinking water.

Toilets on Platform No. 2 were found under lock and key. Though toilets on Platform No. 1 are open, they are too dirty to use.

The women passengers are facing difficulties. We immediately brought the difficulties to the notice of the Superintendent of Raiganj Station, asking for a remedy soon. Otherwise, we have to launch a movement,” he stated.

Raju Kumar, the Superintendent of Raiganj station, acknowledged the issues and explained: “The maintenance of basic amenities is being looked after by an agency.

The subject of the difficulties of passengers will very soon be brought to the notice of the higher officials.”