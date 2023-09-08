Raiganj SDO convenes meet on Sept 11

Raiganj: To control the movement of auto-rickshaws and totos on National Highway and State Highways, Raiganj SDO Kingshuk Maity has called for a meeting on September 11.



The officials of Raiganj Municipality, Police, PWD, toto and auto drivers have been asked to attend this meeting.

Recently the Secretary of the state Transport department had sent an order to all District Magistrates on the prohibition of the movement of unauthorised vehicles on national and state highways along with important thoroughfares. This meeting comes on the heels of this order.

It was reported that more than ten thousand autos and totos ply in Raiganj town and adjacent areas.

They are also seen driving at high speed on both National Highway 34 and state Highway in Raiganj. Time and again there have been complaints that this has been the cause of accidents as well as traffic.

The Secretary of Uttar Dinajpur Bus & Minibus Welfare Association Plaban Pramanik said: “In clear violation of government guidelines a good number of auto and toto are moving with passengers along National Highway 34 and State Highway in Raiganj. Very often they meet with fatal accidents on roads. The state government wanted their prohibition on National Highway and State Highway. We want both the police and RTO department to restrict the movement of unauthorized vehicles on the roads.”

Raiganj SDO Kingshuk Maity said: “We had a report that a good number of auto and totos were plying along National Highway and State Highways and some important routes taking great risks. To control their movement we have called for a meeting on September 11. After this, we will restrict their movements in other parts of Raiganj Sub division.”