Raiganj: Rs 70L allotted for renovation of 500-yr-old Bhairabi Temple

Raiganj: The Directorate of State Archaeology and Museum Department has sanctioned a fund of Rs 70 lakh for the renovation of the Bhairavi Temple, an ancient shrine located at Bindol near the India–Bangladesh border in Raiganj subdivision of North Dinajpur district.

A team of officials from the directorate, accompanied by Public Works Department (PWD) engineers, visited the site on Tuesday to prepare a comprehensive plan for renovation and development of tourist facilities in and around the temple.

The Bhairavi Temple, estimated to be around 500 years old, is the only state-protected monument in North Dinajpur district. Situated nearly 20 kilometers from Raiganj town, the temple is renowned for its idol of Goddess Kali, sculpted from precious ancient touchstone, locally known as kosti pathar. The deity is worshipped with great devotion during Rakhi Purnima, following which a grand three-day mela is organised every year, drawing thousands of devotees and visitors from nearby areas.

The temple had once fallen into neglect and was overgrown with weeds and climbers. In 2008, it was restored after the then Governor of West Bengal, Gopal Krishna Gandhi, visited the site and highlighted its dilapidated condition. Subsequently, renovation work was carried out with funds from the State Heritage Commission and the local panchayat.

Another unique feature of the temple is an underground tunnel that is believed to connect the shrine to the nearby Kanchan River, which originates in Bangladesh, adding to the historical and archaeological significance of the site.

Rana Debdas, Director of the Directorate of State Archaeology and Museum, said: ”The renovation work has been taken up following repeated requests from the district administration and the temple committee. The state government allotted Rs 70 lakh. The renovation has begun with the initiative of PWD engineers and is expected to be completed within the next few months”.