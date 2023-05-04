Raiganj: Rlys urged to rollback fare hike implemented during pandemic

raiganj: Members of West Dinajpur Chamber of Commerce (WDCC) a trade body of both North and South Dinajpur districts sent a letter to the General Manager of Northern Frontier (NF) Railway, Maligaon, Guwahati demanding the rollback of fare hike implemented in three passenger trains labelled as special train during COVID-19 pandemic.



The members of WDCC stated that during the pandemic the railway authorities had labelled Radhikapur-Katihar passenger train No. 05727/ 05728, Radhikapur-Telta Passenger No. 07551/07552 and Radhikapur -Katihar passenger train No. 05729/05730 as special trains.

The minimum fare of the trains was hiked to Rs 30 from Rs 10.

However, even after a year since the pandemic situation normalised, the fare continues to be Rs 30.

Shankar Kundu, General Secretary of West Dinajpur Chamber of Commerce said: “The COVID-19 situation has become normal. Train services have also normalised. Yet the passengers are being charged three-fold. Our small-time traders as well as the people from the economically marginal section are suffering.”

“We have sent a letter to the General Manager of NF Railway urging for a rollback. If the letter fails to yield the desired result, we will start an agitation against this unjustified fare hike,” he added.