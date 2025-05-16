Raiganj: Retired teacher held for sexually assaulting minor girl

Raiganj: In a disturbing incident in Hemtabad, North Dinajpur, police arrested a retired school teacher, Amal Barman, on charges of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old minor girl. The arrest was made on Thursday night following a complaint lodged by the victim’s family at the Hemtabad Police Station. He has been charged under the POCSO Act.

In a related incident, another youth, Badal Paswan of Baroibari in Hemtabad, was also arrested on charges of assaulting the family members of the accused and vandalising his residence. Both individuals were produced before the court on Friday.

The family members of the victim girl informed police that on Wednesday Amal Barman, the retired teacher tried to lure the class VI girl to visit his house. When she denied, he allegedly sexually assaulted her on the road. While returning home, the girl confided the incident to her parents who lodged a complaint.

In a subsequent development, a group of youths allegedly raided Barman’s house on Thursday, assaulting his family members and ransacking

the property.

They reportedly forced Barman to walk on the road wearing shoelaces, an incident that was allegedly circulated on social media platforms. The family members of the accused then lodged a complaint against four youths, including Badal Paswan. Police then arrested Badal against the charge.