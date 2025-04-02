Raiganj: Residents discover ammunition in Dalancha River, ‘21 bullets recovered so far’

Raiganj: Tension gripped the Khabargaon area under Islampur Police Station in North Dinajpur district following the discovery of several rounds of live ammunition in the Dalancha River on Tuesday morning, claimed local residents. Alarmed by the find, they promptly alerted the police, who have since initiated an investigation into the origin of the ammunition. Police have managed to recover 21 bullets.

The matter came to light when local children, after a game of cricket, were bathing in the river and stumbled upon several bullets on the riverbed.

This prompted community members to search the area, leading to the recovery of more ammunition. Expressing concern, resident Ratan Kar stated: “After playing cricket, some children were bathing in the Dalancha River when they found some gun ammunition on the riverbed. As the news spread, locals went down to the river on Tuesday morning and recovered more ammunition. We are worried after such a recovery and immediately informed the police.”

Authorities have assured the community that a thorough investigation is underway to uncover the origins of the ammunition and address any potential threats to public safety. Jobby Thomas, Superintendent of Police for Islampur Police District, confirmed the incident, noting: “Upon receiving reports of the ammunition discovery, police arrived at the scene and recovered 21 bullets from the locals.”