Raiganj residents demand drainage system on waterlogged road

Raiganj: In the absence of a proper drainage system, water accumulates along a 2-km stretch of the PWD Road from Raiganj Marketplace to Kaluguchh More in Raiganj, North Dinajpur district. Numerous ditch-like holes under water on the road pose difficulties for e-rickshaws, bikes, bicycles and small vehicles during the rainy season.



After rainfall, the road resembles a pond, making the submerged large holes accident-prone. Local residents have demanded that the Panchayat authorities reconstruct this road with a proper drainage infrastructure promptly. They warn of launching a movement if their demands are not met.

Bahadur Hossain, an e-rickshaw driver, stated: “Since the start of the monsoon season, water has been accumulating on the road due to the lack of drainage.

There are numerous large holes that are not visible under water, leading to accidents and damage to our e-rickshaws.” Samsher Ali, a resident of Ramganj, added: “This road is our only connection to National Highway 31. It has been in disrepair for over ten years.

With daily rain and no drainage system, water stagnates, causing hardship for students riding bicycles to school and creating difficulties for ambulances accessing the health centre.

Despite meeting with Panchayat members previously, the situation remains unchanged. If conditions persist, we will have to organise a protest.”

Jahidul Rahaman, a member of the North Dinajpur Zilla Parishad, commented: “This road falls under PWD jurisdiction and we have informed them of the hardships faced by locals.”

Dipannita Barman, BDO of Islampur, stated: “The local Gram Panchayat has been instructed to redirect water from the road through temporary drains to nearby areas.

PWD officials have been directed to renovate the road with a proper drainage system promptly to ease the inconvenience for residents.”