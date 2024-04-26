Raiganj records about 71.87% voter turnout

Raiganj: Elections passed peacefully without any violence in Raiganj Parliamentary constituency in North Dinajpur district. Apart from disturbance in EVM at some places, no capturing of booths and clashes among the activists of political parties were reported.



The election exercise in Raiganj was completed amid tight security of both Central Force and state police.

Till 5 pm, the voter turnout was recorded at 71.87 per cent. A queue of voters was seen at most of the polling stations. All three major contestants — Krishna Kalyani of TMC, Kartick Chandra Apul of BJP and Ali Imran Ramz are optimistic to win. Krishna Kalyani said: “Polling at all polling stations was peaceful. People this year cast votes in favour of the development of TMC.

The voters in the ballot box protested against the deprivation of the state by the Modi-led Central government. We expect to win with a huge margin of votes.”

Kartick Chandra Paul, BJP candidate, said: “People cast votes considering the noble services of Narendra Modi. The voters in all places protested against the scams of the state government. We are positive of winning by a

huge margin.”

Mohit Sengupta, president of North Dinajpur Congress committee, said: “Polling in aggregate was peaceful in Raiganj. Voters are seeking alternative political parties in the state. People wholeheartedly blazed Ali Imran Ramz, our Congress candidate, in all seven Assembly segments. Our candidate will positively win.”

Sana Akhtar, Superintendent of Police of Raiganj Police District and Jobby Thomas, Superintendent of Police of Islampur Police District, said: “Polling passed peacefully in Raiganj constituency and no violence was reported.