Raiganj: Rebel BJP leader to contest as Independent

Raiganj: Rupak Roy, a disgruntled BJP leader, has decided to contest from Raiganj Parliamentary seat as an independent candidate backed by the Bhumiputra Surakkha Mancha (BSM). Reportedly, numerous dissatisfied BJP members, especially people of the Rajbanshi community are supporting him.



Rupak Roy, a resident of Dhankoil in Kaliyaganj along with the members of BSM, after offering prayers to Thakur Panchanan Barman, embarked on a campaign rally in Kaliyaganj town. Many joined the rally. Residents of Kaliyaganj believe that Rupak Roy may gnaw on the vote share of the BJP in Kaliyaganj. He would also cause dents in BJP votes in Raiganj and Karandighi assemblies also.This would benefit Krishna Kalyani, the TMC candidate, opine observers. Rupak Roy said: “The BJP led Central government in the last ten years did nothing for the development of the Rajbanshi community as well as for the development of North Bengal districts. We remain far behind from other places in terms of health, education and employment facilities. Every year they win with the vote of our Rajbanshi community and after elections they forget all their commitments.

In 2019, Debasree Chaudhuri of BJP won from Raiganj seat. In the last five years she did nothing except introducing two unimportant trains from Radhikapur so our members have asked me to fight in Raiganj Parliamentary constituency. We have already started election campaigns in all seven Assembly segments, including Islampur, Goalpokhar, Chakulia, Karandighi,Raiganj, Hemtabad and Kaliyaganj. I am optimistic the son of soils will bless me.”

Basudev Sarkar, president of North Dinajpur BJP committee said: “Those who joined Bhumiputra Surakkha Mancha had been expelled from our party earlier. They will not make any difference to our vote share.”