Raiganj Railway Station to get a facelift

Raiganj: The Northeast Frontier (NF) Railway has decided to beautify and add more passenger facilities at the Raiganj Station of North Dinajpur district in the next six months.



The platforms will be extended. They will have drinking water facilities. Shades and toilets will be constructed. Railway authorities reportedly will spend Rs 2 crore on the development and beautification works in Raiganj Station.

The entry gate of the station will be beautified with works of art and lighting. Photographs of different historical places of North Dinajpur will be displayed at the gate of the station. Previously Radhikapur-Kolkata Express train would arrive on platform 1. After the addition of more coaches to the train, platform 1 is too short to accommodate Radhikapur-Kolkata Express train. So this train has been arriving at platform 2 instead. The residents had raised a demand to extend platform 1 and construct proper shades for passengers on platform 2.

Recently the construction of the shades started. S K Chowdhury, Divisional Railway Manager of N F Railway, Katihar division, during his visit to Raiganj on Sunday said: “As Raiganj is the district headquarter, we decided to introduce more facilities for the passengers in Raiganj station. The extension work on platform 1 will start soon.”

Now there are four shades for passengers at the Raiganj station. Additional eight passenger shades will be set up. Drinking water facilities with Reverse Osmosis (RO) technology water purifiers will be provided to the passengers on the platforms,

he added.

“The entry gate of the station will be beautified with light and display of popular historical places of the district. Everything will come up in the next six months,” added the DRM.