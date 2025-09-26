Raiganj police to prepare three green corridors for ambulances

Raiganj: With Durga Puja festivities set to draw massive crowds in Raiganj town, the district police have announced special arrangements to ensure uninterrupted medical access for patients. To tackle the anticipated traffic congestion around Raiganj Government Medical College & Hospital (RGMCH), police officials are preparing three dedicated “green corridors” for ambulances coming from different parts of North Dinajpur. The initiative aims to balance the spirit of the festival with public safety, ensuring that emergency medical services remain unhindered despite the festive rush.

According to Raiganj police district officials, the first corridor will serve ambulances arriving from the Itahar direction. These vehicles will move via Rupahar Bypass, Shyampur More, and College Para to reach RGMCH. The second corridor is being arranged for patients from Karandighi side.

Ambulances from this route will travel through Panishala Toll Plaza, Madhupur Bypass Road, Shyampur More, and College Para before reaching the hospital. The third corridor will serve patients coming from Kaliyaganj and Hemtabad blocks. They will be routed through Hemtabad, Sushihar, Raipur, and Sisgram More to the hospital.

The decision was prompted by the hospital’s location in the heart of Raiganj town. Officials noted that more than 75 Durga Pujas are organised within a one-kilometer radius of RGMCH, drawing thousands of devotees each evening. To manage crowd and vehicle movement, authorities have decided to restrict general traffic on major roads, including NS Road, MG Road, and Hospital Road, between 4 pm and 2 am from September 28 to October 2.

Md. Sana Akhtar, Superintendent of Police, Raiganj Police District, said: “Many ambulances with patients reach RGMCH from different corners of the district. During the Puja days, large crowds often create hurdles for critical patients.

To avoid such difficulties, three green corridors are being arranged. Police personnel will be deployed round the clock to ensure that no traffic congestion occurs along these routes.”