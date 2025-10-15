Raiganj: Police seize banned sound crackers, 2 people held

Raiganj: In a major pre-Kali Puja operation, police in Raiganj recovered a huge quantity of banned sound crackers and arrested two persons during raids conducted at Lakkhania and Mahipur under Raiganj Police Station in North Dinajpur district on Monday night. Police have intensified vigilance across the district to prevent the sale and use of banned crackers ahead of the Kali Puja celebrations.

The arrested persons have been identified as Sanjit Kumar Mahato, a resident of Lakkhania, and Avijit Das of Debinagar. Police sources said the duo was importing sound crackers illegally from Bihar in large quantities for sale during the upcoming Kali Puja festivities.

Despite a state government ban on the manufacture, sale and bursting of high-decibel sound crackers to curb noise and air pollution, a section of traders continue to import such items.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team conducted simultaneous raids in the two areas and seized the consignment. Biswasroy Sarkar, Inspector in-charge of Raiganj Police Station, stated: “We conducted raids at two locations and recovered a huge quantity of banned sound crackers. Two persons were arrested on the spot and have been produced before the court on Tuesday. Preliminary investigation suggests the crackers were imported from Bihar. We suspect that more individuals are involved in this illegal trade and efforts are underway to identify and trace them.”