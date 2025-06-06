Raiganj: Police recover Rs 28 lakh lost to cyber fraud, return amount to 12 victims

Raiganj: In a significant achievement, the Raiganj Cyber Crime Police Station, in collaboration with the Raiganj Police District, successfully recovered Rs 28 lakh lost by residents to online fraud. The recovered funds were returned to 12 victims at a function held on Thursday afternoon at the Superintendent of Police’s office premises in Karnajora. The recipients expressed immense relief and gratitude upon receiving their refunded amounts.

Among them was trader Tarun Debsharma, who shared his experience: “I had shared a one-time password with an unknown person, resulting in Rs 99,000 being deducted from my bank account. I immediately filed a complaint at the Cyber Crime Police Station and within about two weeks, the police helped me recover the full amount. I’m truly thankful for their prompt action.” The police have also been proactive in recovering lost mobile phones and returning them to their rightful owners. Citizens are urged to use passwords on their mobile devices and stay vigilant against digital frauds. Following the refund ceremony, an awareness session was organized to educate attendees on safeguarding themselves against cyber threats. Officials emphasised the importance of not sharing personal information, such as OTPs and being cautious of unsolicited messages or calls. Kuntal Banerjee,Additional Superintendent of Police of Raiganj Police District highlighted the department’s ongoing efforts and stated: “We have recovered Rs 28 lakh lost to online fraud and returned the amounts to the victims. One individual had lost Rs 22 lakh. Over the past six months, we’ve managed to recover and return Rs 42 lakh in total. We also conduct awareness programmes to educate the public about online frauds, advising them not to click on unknown links or share OTPs with anyone.”