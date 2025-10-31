Raiganj: Police recover brown sugar worth about Rs 40 lakh in Chakulia

Raiganj: In a major crackdown on the illegal drug trade, police recovered 2.178 kg of brown sugar worth around Rs 40 lakh after conducting raids at two locations under Chakulia Police Station in North Dinajpur district on Wednesday night. Four persons, including two minor boys, were arrested in connection with the seizure.

According to police sources, acting on a tip-off, officers intercepted a Siliguri-bound NBSTC bus at Majlishpur More in Chakulia and recovered 15 packets of brown sugar, weighing 1.56 kg, hidden inside a welding machine box. Two minor boys from Kaliachak in Malda, suspected to be the carriers, were immediately arrested from the spot.

In another raid the same night, police intercepted a Scorpio car near Nayanagar petrol pump and recovered 618 grams of brown sugar. Two residents of Kanki in Chakulia identified as Anowar Alam (28) and Abul Kalam (38)were arrested.

Reportedly, over the past two months, police have seized large quantities of brown sugar from vehicles in areas like Siliguri More in Raiganj and Purnea More in Dalkhola and Chakulia of North Dinajpur with most trafficking links traced to Kaliyachawk in Malda district.

Dendup Sherpa, Additional Superintendent of Police, Islampur Police District, said: “Based on specific information, we conducted the raids and recovered a huge quantity of narcotic drugs. The arrested persons have been produced before the Islampur Sub-Divisional Court. Investigation is underway to trace the kingpin behind the racket.”

Meanwhile, acting on a tip-off, SSB personnel seized 64.9 grams of morphine and apprehended three persons during a special naka operation at Dumuria Bridge on Sona Chandi Road in Kharibari in the Darjeeling district, early Thursday.

The accused were identified as Sahhad Hussain (18 years) of Siliguri, Sahid Alam (24 years) and Muktar Alam (20 years), both from Chopra in North Dinajpur. A motorbike, four mobile phones were also recovered. According to SSB, the trio were en route to deliver the contraband to an unknown consignee. The seized items and accused were handed over to Kharibari police. Police presented them at Siliguri Court on Thursday.