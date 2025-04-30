Raiganj Police launches emergency alarm sys

Raiganj: In a proactive measure to combat crime such as theft, snatching and robbery, the Raiganj Police District has initiated the installation of a digital emergency alarm system in key business establishments across Raiganj town in North Dinajpur district.

The system is being prioritised for jewellery shops, banks, shopping malls and petrol pumps.

A central server and monitoring unit have been installed at the Raiganj Police Station. Business owners will have their mobile devices connected to this system. In the event of a crime, pressing a designated button will instantly alert the police station.

Atanu Bandhu Lahiri, General Secretary of the Raiganj Merchants Association, expressed satisfaction with the initiative, stating: “In recent years, we’ve witnessed multiple robberies targeting jewelry shops, banks and petrol pumps. This new system introduced by the police will significantly deter such crimes and enhance public safety.”

According to police officials, the system will initially be implemented in 14 jewellery shops, 37 financial institutions and select petrol pumps. Sana Akhtar, the Superintendent of Police of Raiganj Police District, stated: “With the deployment of this digital emergency alarm system, any criminal activity will promptly alert the police station, allowing swift intervention.”